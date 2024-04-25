Sutherland Automotive Speedway, situated just north of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, is a pillar of Canadian motorsports. This 3/8-mile paved oval track has been the venue for exhilarating Saskatoon stock car races and the starting point for numerous racing careers. The speedway, formerly known as the Wyant Group Raceway and Auto Clearing Motor Speedway, boasts a rich history that traces back to the 1950s.

History of Wyant Group Raceway

Sutherland Automotive Speedway’s journey began in 1954 with the establishment of the Saskatoon Stock Car Racing Association (SSCRA). The club initially operated at the 8th Street Racing Oval, known as the Motordrome. As Saskatoon grew, the SSCRA moved several times:

In 1970, they relocated to the Prairieland Exhibition grounds.

In 1971, they secured land east of the city, creating Bridge City Speedway.

In 2004, the SSCRA bought its current 35-acre property north of Saskatoon.

Construction of the new facility commenced in April 2005, and the track opened in 2006 as Auto Clearing Motor Speedway. In 2016, it was renamed Wyant Group Raceway, and the Wyant Group became the naming sponsor. Finally, in 2021, the track adopted its current name, Sutherland Automotive Speedway, under the sponsorship of Sutherland Automotive.

About the Track in Detail

Sutherland Automotive Speedway features a 3/8-mile paved oval with progressive banking:

Straightaways: 5-degree banking

Corners: 7, 9.5, and 11-degree banking, allowing for three racing grooves

The facility includes:

Grandstand seating for 3,319 spectators

15 corporate chalets for a premium viewing experience

Racing Divisions and Signature Events

Sutherland Automotive Speedway offers a wide range of racing classes, ensuring there’s something for every driver and fan:

Super Trucks These modified chassis vehicles are built specifically for oval track racing. Powered by high-performance V8 engines and sporting composite bodies resembling 1/2-ton trucks from various manufacturers, Super Trucks provide an exciting and competitive racing experience.

Bandoleros (ages 8-14) The Bandolero division is perfect for young drivers looking to start their racing careers. These compact cars feature Briggs and Stratton 2-cylinder go-kart motors and are designed to help young racers gain the skills and confidence needed to progress to other divisions.

Street Stock Built from former street cars, the Street Stock division is one of the most popular forms of grassroots racing. These cars are stripped of unnecessary parts and reinforced with a full roll cage, making them ready for the rigours of competitive racing.

Pro Trucks While similar to the Street Stock division in their use of the GM metric chassis, Pro Trucks are lighter thanks to their composite bodies. These bodies are designed to resemble popular pickup trucks seen on the streets. Pro Trucks also offer greater adjustability, allowing teams to fine-tune their performance on the track.

Sportsman The Sportsman division is where purpose-built racing cars begin to appear at Sutherland Automotive Speedway. Many of these cars are former CASCAR race cars, featuring perimeter chassis and composite bodies designed to look like production cars. This division serves as a stepping stone for drivers looking to move up to the Pro Late Model division.

Pro Late Models As the fastest cars competing at Sutherland Automotive Speedway, Pro Late Models are fully race-prepared machines capable of reaching speeds that require exceptional skill and quick reflexes to control.

Run-Your-Junk This division is for cars that may no longer be street-legal but still have some racing life left in them. With fewer rules and restrictions, the Run-Your-Junk division is an affordable way for drivers to get into racing and provides a fun, entertaining experience for fans.

Schedule and Upcoming Events

The racing season at Sutherland Automotive Speedway typically runs from May to September, with events taking place on weekends.

Highlights include the Pinty’s NASCAR Kickoff, which marks the beginning of the racing season and features the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, and the season-ending Enduro race, which tests the endurance of both drivers and their machines.

Throughout the season, there are also various themed events and promotions, such as Family Day, where children can enjoy special activities and meet their favorite drivers. For a complete list of races and events, fans can check out the Wyant Group Raceway schedule on the speedway’s website or social media pages.

Champions and Records: Who’s Who and What’s What?

The 2023 division champions at Sutherland Automotive Speedway include:

1️⃣ Super Late Model: #51 Sam Howlett 2️⃣ Mini Stock: #17 Dorian Andre 3️⃣ Pro Truck: #10 Rob Naismith 4️⃣ Street Stock: #86 Bryan Johnson

The speedway’s website features a complete list of track champions dating back to the 1960s, showcasing the track’s rich racing history. Notable champions include Neil Schneider, who has multiple titles in the Sportsman division.

Driver Information

Sutherland Automotive Speedway is home to experienced drivers and up-and-coming talents. The track offers development programs, like the Bandolero division for ages 8-14, to nurture the next generation of racers. Many drivers who started in the bandolero car or mini stock racing divisions have gone on to have successful careers in higher classes.

Ticketing and Visitor Information

Race day tickets can be purchased at the gate:

Children under 6: Free

Youth (ages 7-15): $10

Adults: $20

Corporate chalets: Available for reservation

First-time visitors should arrive early to secure a good viewing spot and explore the speedway’s amenities, including concessions and souvenir stands.

Dakota Dunes Race Experience

For those who want to take their passion for racing to the next level, the Dakota Dunes Race Experience at Sutherland Automotive Speedway is a must-try. This unique program allows participants to get behind the wheel of a real stock car and experience the thrill of driving on the Saskatoon raceway. With guidance from experienced instructors, participants can learn the basics of car racing Saskatoon-style and feel the adrenaline rush of navigating the speedway’s turns and straightaways.

Be Part of the Action: How to Get Involved?

There are many ways to get involved with Sutherland Automotive Speedway:

1️⃣ Volunteer: Help with race day operations, from ticket sales to track maintenance. Contact the Speedway office for current opportunities. 2️⃣ Sponsorship and Partnership: Local businesses can support the speedway and gain exposure to a passionate fan base.

Sutherland Automotive Speedway (former name Wyant Group Raceway) is more than just a racetrack. It’s a crucial component of the Canadian motorsports community. With its rich history, modern facilities, and thrilling racing action, the speedway continues to draw fans and competitors from across the country. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of car races in Saskatoon or simply looking for a unique experience, Sutherland Automotive Speedway offers something for everyone. Get ready to feel the excitement and witness racing in Saskatoon at its finest.